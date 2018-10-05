Fun Things To Do This Weekend In Metro Detroit

There's always cool stuff to do doing a weekend around here in metro Detroit. Of course, the best way to top off your Saturday is at Staying Alive Nightclub at Fountain Walk in Novi.

It's fun and a great place to people watch, especially with our music being mixed live on air. Doors open at 9 p.m.

This weekend is extra special, as someone is going to win a private dance lesson from Paula Abdul! We're conducting a drawing for that prize. Bring your dancing shoes.

See the list here of other cool things to do, which includes the Fern Fest in fabulous Ferndale, Eastern Market for a Lions tailgate party, the Detroit Folk Festival and more. Have a great weekend with The New 104.3 playing loud!