Fun Things To Do This Weekend In Metro Detroit

Plus someone is going to win a private dance lesson with Paula Abdul.

October 5, 2018
Beau Daniels

Dance floor at Staying Alive Nightclub during Beau's live Saturday night broadcast.

There's always cool stuff to do doing a weekend around here in metro Detroit. Of course, the best way to top off your Saturday is at Staying Alive Nightclub at Fountain Walk in Novi.

It's fun and a great place to people watch, especially with our music being mixed live on air. Doors open at 9 p.m.

This weekend is extra special, as someone is going to win a private dance lesson from Paula Abdul! We're conducting a drawing for that prize. Bring your dancing shoes.

See the list here of other cool things to do, which includes the Fern Fest in fabulous Ferndale, Eastern Market for a Lions tailgate party, the Detroit Folk Festival and more. Have a great weekend with The New 104.3 playing loud!

