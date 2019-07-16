Fun Easy Summer Jobs That Pay Very Well

You often hear about fun, unusual jobs that pay very well for people who are "living the dream."

This UPI story features awesome, fun, and lazy summer jobs that pay good money. Who's in?

My favorite is called "pool hop," where you can get paid $10,000 to hang out at hotel pools and post about it on social media.

.@hotelsdotcom wants to pay you $10,000 to lounge by the pool this summer—here’s how to apply pic.twitter.com/KGxyDbSGIn — HelloGiggles (@hellogiggles) June 20, 2019

Also another $10,000 can be had for a "Chief Grilling Officer," who uses two weeks to taste ribs "from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country."

LOVE BBQ like me?!? How about getting paid--1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ to be a CGO: chief grilling officer? @FOX59 had that job application & requirements NOW.



p.s. I’m about to take a leave of absence for this ------------ pic.twitter.com/uIiz8kYIud — Beairshelle Edmé (@newsladyB) June 17, 2019

More here makes for a fun summer getting paid.