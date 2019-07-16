Fun Easy Summer Jobs That Pay Very Well

Get paid 10K to hang out 2 weeks at 6 hotel pools. 

July 16, 2019
Beau Daniels

You often hear about fun, unusual jobs that pay very well for people who are "living the dream."

This UPI story features awesome, fun, and lazy summer jobs that pay good money. Who's in?

My favorite is called "pool hop," where you can get paid $10,000 to hang out at  hotel pools and post about it on social media. 

Also another $10,000 can be had for a "Chief Grilling Officer,"  who uses two weeks to taste ribs "from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country."

More here makes for a fun summer getting paid. 

