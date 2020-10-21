Fun 80's Style Workouts Hosted By Pauly Shore

Get out your 80's clothes and start working out with Pauly Shore. I've met him a couple of times and he is a fun person. Now Pauly of hosting workout's online with the Richard Simmons vibe. I actually got stuck on an elevator with Richard Simmons in the Fisher Building, he was wearing a tank top with short pink gym shorts.

Pauly's nickname is The Weasel, so you will hear him say “Sweatin’ with the Wiez,” in his Youtube workouts. So put on your bright neon 80's outfits and expect to do “old-school style jumping jacks.” More from Men's Health.