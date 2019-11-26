Full-Time Dog-Sitter Job

Here's another unusual, unique paying job. It's like being a full-time dog nanny. A couple has posted a job paying $40,000 to have a full-time in house dog sitter. It includes free room and board. This goes way beyond what the great dog care site Rover offers.

The job is posted here with this description, "A busy couple are looking for a live-in housekeeper at their 6-storey town house in Knightsbridge. They are both international business people who travel frequently and have 2 dogs. This is an informal property and they need someone to keep on top of the house while they come and go and to have sole responsibility of the dogs in their absence." The golden retrievers names are Oscar, and Milo. NY Post