Frozen Push Pops With A Buzz

Frozen push pops with alcohol are becoming the buzz and delivering a buzz. I tried a Buzz Pop while walking the streets on vacation in Charleston. They were being sold in an empty lot between a restaurant and bar. While leaving a concert strolling to find a bar I thought I would cool down with a Buzz Pop.

Someone's made alcoholic push pops that are strong enough to get you drunk https://t.co/JHeXwqxmFI via @MetroUK — Buzz Pop Cocktails (@BuzzPopCocktail) June 20, 2018

There is a good reason "Buzz" is in the branding, it's because of the alcohol content. Think about it, normal drinks have an alcohol content of around 4 to 7 percent, Buzz Pops Cocktails 15 percent! I felt it, but did not know it was that high until seeing this post. There are many flavors but not cheap.