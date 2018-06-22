Frozen Push Pops With A Buzz

June 22, 2018
Beau Daniels

Push pop Tmorris9 | Dreamstime.com

Frozen push pops with alcohol are becoming the buzz and delivering a buzz. I tried a Buzz Pop while walking the streets on vacation in Charleston. They were being sold in an empty lot between a restaurant and bar.  While leaving a concert strolling to find a bar I thought I would cool down with a Buzz Pop.

There is a good reason "Buzz" is in the branding, it's because of the alcohol content. Think about it, normal drinks have an alcohol content of around 4 to 7 percent, Buzz Pops Cocktails 15 percent! I felt it, but did not know it was that high until seeing this post. There are many flavors but not cheap. 

