Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb

Several old school TV show homes have been put up on Airbnb. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion is now available to stay in. Even Will Smith also known as DJ Jazzy Jeff returned to the mansion with cast members of the show, "To drive up and walk in the door and go in, it has beautiful, nostalgic value."

Will's visit also brought back inspiration created by the show, "This image represents all of what the Banks family represented, it’s all of the hopes and all of the dreams, and all of the possibilities. Being able to grow and excel in the world and have family and love. Make mistakes and not get punished for it, get caught by somebody who cares about you, and building and elevating in a world like that, that represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is."

With a rate of only $30 a night take a look at the Airbnb page. Meals are provided and Will even gives a video greeting. More here.