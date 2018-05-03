Free Food On Teacher Appreciation Day

Free food always gets my attention. But this is for teachers who we value tremendously. Teacher Appreciation Day is this coming Tuesday, May 8th and businesses are honoring them with free food.

Teacher Appreciation day at Chipotle . May 8th 3pm-close ! pic.twitter.com/zZIT6BdacZ — eli (@elizabarajas13) May 2, 2018

Teacher's just need to show their faculty I.D. for the freebees. Chick-fil-A is also giving props to teachers.

Teachers, Come in and enjoy a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich for Teacher appreciation day May 8th, 10:30 am- 10:00 pm!

Valid only at participating Greater Triangle Area Chick-fil-A restaurants.Valid School ID Required. Must be present to redeem. Limit one offer per person. pic.twitter.com/3yjyQFczZM — CFA Henderson NC (@CFAHenderson) May 2, 2018

They will also score free earned stuff from Costco and others, more here.