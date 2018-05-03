Melpomenem | Dreamstime.com

Free Food On Teacher Appreciation Day

Here are the establishments giving free food.

May 3, 2018
Beau Daniels

Free food always gets my attention. But this is for teachers who we value tremendously.  Teacher Appreciation Day is this coming Tuesday, May 8th and businesses are honoring them with free food. 

Teacher's just need to show their faculty I.D. for the freebees. Chick-fil-A is also giving props to teachers. 

They will also score free earned stuff from Costco and others, more here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Free food
Teacher Appreciation Day