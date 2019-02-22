Fortune Cookie Message Wins Jackpot

Do you value advice from a fortune cookie? Diego Caceres does, the cookie message said today is a lucky day. Diego had no money on him, so he asked his brother for 10 bucks to by a scratch off ticket. The $10 Power 8s scratch-off ticket won him $100,000!

He gives props to his brother, "I have to credit my brother. He loaned me the money." So, yes his bother will share some of the money. Trips are already planed with the money, more here.