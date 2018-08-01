Former Employee Sends Apology Note With $1000

What was your biggest apology? Story's are popping up about people living with guilt over time to the point they apologize and often give something in return. Recently a person returned a door bell alarm camera stolen which was recorded on another camera.

Now a former restaurant employee who would not always ring up items and keep money, sent an apology note with $1,000 covering way beyond the money she stole, "One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it." The guilt never went away, "I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since. Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total." This happened years ago, "It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you+ your family," More here.