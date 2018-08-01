Former Employee Sends Apology Note With $1000
A former restaurant employee who would not always ring up items and keep money, sent an apology note with $1,000 covering way beyond the money she stole.
What was your biggest apology? Story's are popping up about people living with guilt over time to the point they apologize and often give something in return. Recently a person returned a door bell alarm camera stolen which was recorded on another camera.
Now a former restaurant employee who would not always ring up items and keep money, sent an apology note with $1,000 covering way beyond the money she stole, "One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it." The guilt never went away, "I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since. Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total." This happened years ago, "It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you+ your family," More here.