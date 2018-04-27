The Food And Drink Of Proud Michiganders

Michiganders are proud of many state related things including food and drink. First that comes to mind is Detroit Style Pizza which I noticed on my recent vacation in Charleston as being something proudly promoted on their foodie pages.

Coneys is another tradition that are now showing on many national chain menus.

#USOC2015 pregame meal: Detroit style coneys with a homemade sauce compliments of @JTM1028! Boom!! pic.twitter.com/HP96nyDxem — Chris Monroe (@SGT_Monroe) May 13, 2015

When is comes to sweets, Mackinac Island fudge shows its face in numerous locations especially at events, but also in beer.

Drinks include Venours, and also Michigan wines that are becoming competitive with California wines. More here.