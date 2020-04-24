Florida Company Is Creating Snake Skin Masks

While it is important that we wear masks, some are leaning toward those that look fashionable. Because of that a company in Florida are creating masks made out of alligator skin, “The designs are still in the early stages and I want to take advantage of the supply we have here not only of python skin, but also alligator and invasive iguanas.”

I cannot imagine under any circumstance wanting to wear a mask on my face made of snake skin! But also wouldn’t the holes in the mask defeat its purpose?



Florida man selling masks made from python, alligator skin amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/2jNT6V8r6F #FoxNews — Grace and truth (@gigisewingroom1) April 21, 2020

The mask alone does not create safety from COVID-19, but they have a slot for added filters. But fashion might inspire more wearing hopefully with a filter, “People are going to have to cover their faces, and unfortunately the situation may last longer than we imagined. Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options.” More here.