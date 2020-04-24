Florida Company Is Creating Snake Skin Masks
"Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options."
While it is important that we wear masks, some are leaning toward those that look fashionable. Because of that a company in Florida are creating masks made out of alligator skin, “The designs are still in the early stages and I want to take advantage of the supply we have here not only of python skin, but also alligator and invasive iguanas.”
I cannot imagine under any circumstance wanting to wear a mask on my face made of snake skin! But also wouldn’t the holes in the mask defeat its purpose?— Grace and truth (@gigisewingroom1) April 21, 2020
Florida man selling masks made from python, alligator skin amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/2jNT6V8r6F #FoxNews
The mask alone does not create safety from COVID-19, but they have a slot for added filters. But fashion might inspire more wearing hopefully with a filter, “People are going to have to cover their faces, and unfortunately the situation may last longer than we imagined. Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options.” More here.