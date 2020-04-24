Florida Company Is Creating Snake Skin Masks

"Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options."

April 24, 2020
Beau Daniels
Snake Skin

Getty Images/deyangeorgiev

Categories: 
coronavirus
News

While it is important that we wear masks, some are leaning toward those that look fashionable. Because of that a company in Florida are creating masks made out of alligator skin, “The designs are still in the early stages and I want to take advantage of the supply we have here not only of python skin, but also alligator and invasive iguanas.”

The mask alone does not create safety from COVID-19, but they have a slot for added filters. But fashion might inspire more wearing hopefully with a filter, “People are going to have to cover their faces, and unfortunately the situation may last longer than we imagined. Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options.”  More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Snake Skin Mask
COVID-19

Recent Podcast Audio
Metro Detroit Nurse Michael Palmer Was Gifted Free RV From Camping World WOMCFM: On-Demand
Carl Rose Jr. of Carl's Golfland #ShankThisVirus T-Shirt WOMCFM: On-Demand
Monica Toomey of F.L.A.G. Gives Update On Feeding Front Line Workers WOMCFM: On-Demand
Nino Cutraro and Wahlburgers Donate Meals & iPads To Beaumont Hospital WOMCFM: On-Demand
Jonah Liss from Mediumize WOMCFM: On-Demand
Matt Shepard of Fox Sports Detroit Does Play-By-Play For Online Videos WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes