Floating Box Creates Bomb Scare

A box floating close to land created a bomb scare. The message on the box did not help, "NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB! If found, please call [redacted]. If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf." The box was a NASA weather balloon experiment launched by college students, an intern tried being funny with the message.

Employees for a solar panel company freaked out when seeing the box float closer to them making noise, "We just had a package — I'm not making this up — parachute onto my site. It's a white Styrofoam package. It's making a weird noise." The electronics in the box were making unusual sounds.

Police showed up and blocked people from entering the area. This did not play out well for the intern, "The student who appended the note was removed from the project, and we are taking steps to standardize the labeling on these scientific instruments." More here.