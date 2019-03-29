Flint Public Library Book Finally Returned After 51 Years

Remember back in the day when you were very late returning a library book? Well the book John Forster's Life of Charles Dickens taken out of a Flint library in 1968 was finally returned, "She just come in with the book and she opened it up to the back to show me it was a very old book and that a family member, they was going through some family members' things, and they found the book and she brought it in."

Hum, what's the fine for a 18,579 day over due book? They charge 10 cents a day, but don't let it go over $2.50, and decided not to even charge them that, "We didn't have the heart to charge them. It doesn't matter how late they are, we just want the book back." I assume the old book has much more value now. UPI