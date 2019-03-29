Flint Public Library Book Finally Returned After 51 Years
Hum, what's the fine for a 18,579 day overdue book?
Remember back in the day when you were very late returning a library book? Well the book John Forster's Life of Charles Dickens taken out of a Flint library in 1968 was finally returned, "She just come in with the book and she opened it up to the back to show me it was a very old book and that a family member, they was going through some family members' things, and they found the book and she brought it in."
