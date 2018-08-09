Flight Attendant Says He Was Fired Because Of His Man Bun

Should work dress codes allow man buns? IMO of course they should, but a former flight attendant is saying that is why he was fired, “According to them the man bun doesn't comply with their uniform policy. The fact that they dismissed me for being a man with long hair is ridiculous and sexist. In a nutshell they pretty much dismissed me on the claims that my hair is like a 'girl's hair'."

British Airways dress code states, “Ponytails are only permitted to secure dreadlocks.” Then more that could apply to that, “clean, tidy, well-groomed,” also “must not touch the shirt collar at the back or sides.” Sid Ouared is not feeling it, more here.