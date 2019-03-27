Flatulence Abuse Claimed In Lawsuit Against Employer

An employee sued his employer claiming his supervisor abused him by farting in his office, “I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows. He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day.”

The lawsuit was for $128 million. Case was dismissed with he judge stating, “typical banter or mucking around.” Calling his boss "Mr Stinky," the employee is appealing the decision. More here.