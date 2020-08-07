Fixing Low Tire In Michigan Turns Into A Million Dollars

I seams like every week a Michigander makes national news winning the lottery. A Michigan guy was having trouble with a tire that was leaking air. So the need to put air in the tire made him go to a gas station in Webberville which prompted more action, "I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that's when I got the ticket. I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought."

He actually lives in Ionia County about 60 miles away from the gas station. This is a good time to win a million dollars. For those who believe places that sell winning lottery tickets are lucky, it's a Mobile gas station in Webberville. UPI