Fishermen Donate 220lb Catch To Healthcare Workers

Another interesting donation to healthcare workers involved the catch of 220 pounds of yellowfin tuna. Four friends who were out fishing decided to have the fish cooked and donated to 2 medical centers in Honolulu, "We are so grateful for all the donations we have received for our healthcare workers. This particular donation of fresh ahi was especially thoughtful, and we appreciate the hard work and effort that went into catching it and preparing such a wonderful meal for our teams."

More than 300 bowls of fish meals were created and delivered courtesy of the Hawaii Skin Diver TV show producer, and 3 of his buddies. UPI