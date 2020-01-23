First Time Cookies Baked In Space

The Girl Scout Cookies are back and I love them. They have a couple of new flavors. Also new is the fact that cookies were backed in space for the first time. Chocolate chip cookies were baked on the International Space Station. It took two hours to bake vs 20 minutes on Earth, "There’s still a lot to look into to figure out really what’s driving that difference, but definitely a cool result. Overall, I think it’s a pretty awesome first experiment," said Mary Murphy from Nanoracks.

Astronaut Luca Parmitano communicated with NASA during the bake off, "So this time, I do see some browning. I can’t tell you whether it’s cooked all the way or not, but it certainly doesn’t look like cookie dough any more." The device created for the experiment is called Zero G Oven. More here.