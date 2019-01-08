The First All Nude Restaurant Fails

It appears that a nude restaurant is not a good venture capital investment. Who could have guessed? Oh well, everyone probably.

The first one to open a little over a year ago is closing down due to a lack of profit.

"It is with great regret that we announce the definitive closing of the O'Naturel restaurant on Saturday, February 16, 2019," the announcement said. It was located in Paris. I assume there must of been some sort of private club type membership required for clients.

A nudist restaurant in Paris is closing after 15 months. O'naturel is O'ver, due to a *shocking* lack of customers. https://t.co/TzBwjeXFCL — Heather Lalley (@flourgrrrl) January 8, 2019

My concern would be hygiene, but the staff worked fully clothed. Even so, I'm not sure I would want to sit where a nude foodie was eating. Maybe that had something to do with their lack of success? The owners probably enjoyed much of their bold attempt at unique entrepreneurship. "Thank you for having participated in this adventure by coming to dine at O'Naturel. We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments," they wrote.