Fired Woman Arrested After Her Payback To Boss

A woman was fired after allegedly showing up at work drunk. Ironically it was at a bar. Ashley Priola fell down a couple of times at the Red Dog Saloon which prompted her boss to fire her.

Then Priola started her payback to her boss by throwing a pool table ball at the lady and hitting her in the face. Then thru another one. She was arrested for assault and battery, then even tried bribing the officers to let her out of the police vehicle. After they refused, she went ballistic in the car.

See more here.