Fines Paid With Peanut Butter And Jelly

I keep hearing stories about paying for tickets with food donations. I love it. That has extended to paying for fines at a University. The University of Alaska Anchorage mentioned specific food, peanut butter and jelly. I assume that's because the food will feed students in need, and students probably prefer that over canned beans.

The University of Alaska Anchorage is taking peanut butter and jelly as payment from people who owe parking fines. It's part of an effort to feed hungry students. https://t.co/y7STjKL3Hl — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) November 6, 2019

Huge student loans might of caused many students be in need. Seattle Times