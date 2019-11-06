Fines Paid With Peanut Butter And Jelly

Helping students in need.

November 6, 2019
Beau Daniels

I keep hearing stories about paying for tickets with food donations.  I love it.  That has extended to paying for fines at a University.  The University of Alaska Anchorage mentioned specific food, peanut butter and jelly.  I assume that's because the food will feed students in need, and students probably prefer that over canned beans. 

Huge student loans might of caused many students be in need. Seattle Times

