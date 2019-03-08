Fines Over $2,000 For Wearing Flip Flops

Imagine getting fined up to $2,200 for wearing flip flops. A national park is fining hikers who wear them, "The problem is that people come here thinking they are at the seaside, but the paths above the villages are like mountain trails," words from the person that runs Cinque Terre national park.

The purpose of the fine is to help prevent injuries, "We use the helicopter to rescue a lot of holidaymakers. Usually they've fallen down along the road of the Cinque Terre or they've injured themselves because of a lack of experience or equipment." I wonder if a person can also get fined just for being a barefoot nature trail lover. UPI