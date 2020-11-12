Fed Up With Potholes Man Plants Trees In Them

I would not be surprised seeing this happen here. We have been dealing with extreme pothole situations for years. They cause most of the repairs on my vehicles. Some are so bad on highways those sections should be shut down. Props to Kevin Martin who had to replace all four of his tires because of potholes for planting trees in them.

Someone planted Christmas trees in potholes in North Attleboro pic.twitter.com/gq9oxMKqZI — Andrew (@Tashville401) November 9, 2020

After complaining to authorities with no action, the trees on a major road got attention, "I needed to make sure that it got fixed one way or another. I know that I'm not the only person who's gotten flat tires from that area." Also cool response from local police, "Looks like someone is getting into the Christmas spirit early...guess that is one way to fill pot holes?" UPI