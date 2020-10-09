Favorite 80's Albums

Of course there is a massive love for 80's music. Even though it's from the UK, a poll showing the favorite and best albums of the 80's is great. Maybe I like it because one of my favorite albums scored the top spot and that is U2's Joshua Tree, "We're just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year."

Other's showing up in the top ten are Michael Jackson Thriller, Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction, and Prince Purple Rain. Also listed are the best selling where Dire Straits Brothers in Arms achieved number one. See all top tens here.