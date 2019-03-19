Fathers Can Now Breastfeed With New Device

Interesting things always come out of the SXSW Festival. Now men can breastfeed their babies. The extra stress of feeding a child can be balanced out more. A device called Father’s Nursing Assistant is getting attention.

Dads, I think you should consider it, give the mom a break, “Breastfeeding is also effective at helping the parent sleep a benefit that is currently skewed toward women. Focusing on breastfeeding, we aim to decrease the amount of burden on mothers and increase the amount of time infants sleep by enabling fathers to breastfeed.” More details here.