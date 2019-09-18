Farmington Hills Company Breaking Guinness World Record

Here's a new and unusual Guinness World Record. The Worlds Largest Ball of Lint. What's cool is local Farmington Hills company Dryer Vent Wizard is the achiever. They collected from over 90 of their franchises with a goal of 99 pounds.  They blew it away with over 1000 pounds!

What's great about this is their true intuitive of making more of us aware of the danger of fire created by dryer lint. They are burning up the huge ball with the Farmington Hills Fire Department standing by. 

