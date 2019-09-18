Farmington Hills Company Breaking Guinness World Record

Here's a new and unusual Guinness World Record. The Worlds Largest Ball of Lint. What's cool is local Farmington Hills company Dryer Vent Wizard is the achiever. They collected from over 90 of their franchises with a goal of 99 pounds. They blew it away with over 1000 pounds!

Drumroll, please... -- After months of collecting all of that lint, our BIG surprise is finally here. Tomorrow we'll attempt to build the world's largest ball of lint. Then, we'll set it on fire! ---- #GuinnessWorldRecords #SomethingBigIsComing #GWRhttps://t.co/5kEZSeAzYo — Dryer Vent Wizard (@DryerVentWizard) September 18, 2019

What's great about this is their true intuitive of making more of us aware of the danger of fire created by dryer lint. They are burning up the huge ball with the Farmington Hills Fire Department standing by.