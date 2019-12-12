Farmer Dressed Her Cows In Christmas Sweaters [VIDEO]

"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design."

This is a great showing of love for Christmas and cows.  Jersey farmer Becky Houze, dressed her cows in Christmas sweaters,  "We love Christmas at the farm. If I had it my way, we'd play Christmas carols from October! This year we took the opportunity to 'cast off' an all-new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers."

And these aren't ugly Christmas sweaters, "It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling."  Maybe I can now get some of my friends who have horses to do the same.  UPI 

