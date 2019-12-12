Farmer Dressed Her Cows In Christmas Sweaters [VIDEO]

This is a great showing of love for Christmas and cows. Jersey farmer Becky Houze, dressed her cows in Christmas sweaters, "We love Christmas at the farm. If I had it my way, we'd play Christmas carols from October! This year we took the opportunity to 'cast off' an all-new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers."

Dairy farmer Becky Houze from St Saviour, on the Channel Island of Jersey, has dressed her cows in matching Christmas sweaters.

Check out cows Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy getting into the festive spirit.

And these aren't ugly Christmas sweaters, "It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling." Maybe I can now get some of my friends who have horses to do the same. UPI