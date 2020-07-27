Fans Rent Cranes To Be Safe At Sporting Event

This is an interesting way to be safe at public events. A bunch of fans rented cranes to watch a race at a speedway. It certainly would make me feel safer at a sporting event.

The speedway has rules of only allowing 25 percent capacity. But fans found a way the be safer by renting over 20 cranes that were used in the parking lot. Since Tigers games are closed to the public I would if this could be done in the parking lot ar Comerica Stadium? More here.