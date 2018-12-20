Family Spent $45,000 On Their Christmas Light Display

We enjoy holiday lights, and especially admire local residents who give us a destination we love to visit during the season. Think about how much money it cost for a person to have an extravagant light show at their home.

Have you driven through the Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display yet this season? #DontMissIt #LoveFL pic.twitter.com/wZk2CkXyZP — Relax in Navarre (@RelaxInNavarre) December 8, 2015

The Sowell family in Florida spend over $45,000 to have their Christmas light display. Add a power bill of $3,500 to the equation, “The power company loves me this time of year. They think I’m crazy because I just make it happen somehow.” Michelle Sowell goes on explaining her inspiration, “I decorated a lot as a child with my parents and my sister and as I grew older I just kept carrying it on myself. I made it a lot bigger every year and it just kept growing and growing until it got out of control. It’s really, really big now.” People