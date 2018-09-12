Fall Things To Do In Detroit

Some of these, you might have never done.

September 12, 2018
Beau Daniels

After a wonderful blazing hot summer, we were hit with a couple of cool days which made me think of fall.  Then I came across this list of things to do here in the amazing Mitten State during fall.

I love this list.One you might not have attended in the past? It's the 11th Annual DIY Street Fair in fabulous Ferndale. It's different and a little weird, which makes it fun and interesting.

Others include tailgate parties, great concerts at LCA, parades, but also consider Halloween In Detroit :The Dark Side of History Tour.  The dark history and locations could spook you to a very scary fun level. See the complete list here

