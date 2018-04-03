Extra Security For Women Who Live Alone

Here's something for women who like living alone but would like more security. "Man on the Curtain" is a convenient, easy to operate system that projects silhouettes on a curtain or blinds making it appear that a guy is in the home. An apartment company actually include the device in a kit given to new renters.

"Man on the Curtain" actually uses a smartphone to project different visuals including a man lifting weight's and working out as a fighter, the motion makes it look real. Details here.