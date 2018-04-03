Yupa Watchanakit | Dreamstime.com

Extra Security For Women Who Live Alone

April 3, 2018
Beau Daniels

Here's something for women who like living alone but would like more security.  "Man on the Curtain" is a convenient, easy to operate system that projects silhouettes on a curtain or blinds making it appear that a guy is in the home. An apartment company actually include the device in a kit given to new renters.

"Man on the Curtain" actually uses a smartphone to project different visuals including a man lifting weight's and working out as a fighter, the motion makes it look real. Details here

