Here's How Much Is Stolen During "The Evil Internet Minute"

What's the "The Evil Internet Minute?" It's this: UPI reports that hackers rip off over a million dollars every minute. A cyber security company called RiskIQ has that number specifically at $1.14 million every minute.

The CEO of the company states, "As the internet and its community continue to grow at a rapid pace, the threat landscape targeting it grows at scale as well. We're defining the sheer scale of attacks that take place across the internet to help businesses better understand what they're up against on the open web."

Even as individuals and company's are spending more for protection, the hacking is increasing, so watch out!

"Businesses must realize that they are vulnerable beyond the firewall, all the way across the open internet." The details get scary, including data records of over 5,000 being stolen every minute. More here.