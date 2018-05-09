The Daily Mail post mentions that Elton John "is sick of hearing" Ed Sheeran songs,"It's like, "Why?" How many times do you want to listen to these things?" I never really get into the oh oh e oh o music that's cheesy. Elton does give Sheeran praise and I'm sure likes the fact that he is his mentor. Elton also gives Ed advice on success going away, "You have a heyday and you have a rest, and the heyday can never be replaced." And about his reign at number 1, "After that I had the common sense to know I'm not going to have a No.1 every time straight away. I knew someone else would take over. It's cyclical." Even thought Sheeran's music doesn't do much for me, props to him for getting Eminem to do a collaboration, I wonder if that was only a push from the record label.

The story goes on to mention Elton's dislike of smart phones because they invade his privacy when out compared to years ago, "You can afford to be out of your mind and behave extraordinarily badly in public and no one would be able to take a photograph, which I did many times! Unfortunately that's all changed with the advent of technology. Going out now is an effort." More here.