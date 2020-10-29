Elton And Family Dress For Halloween While Performing Crocodile Rock
October 29, 2020
Of course Elton John almost always looks like he is in costume when performing. For Halloween he and family put on some really cool outfits while performing Crocodile Rock.
Hallowe’en Crocodile Rocking with the F-J Family ---- @eltonjohn #TikTok
Loving the decorations and kids dressed as crocodiles. Elton delivers such a positive vibe especially during this pandemic. I'm so looking forward him to being back on tour when this virus blows away. More here.