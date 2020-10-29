Elton And Family Dress For Halloween While Performing Crocodile Rock

Loving the decorations and kids dressed as crocodiles.

October 29, 2020
Beau Daniels
Categories: 
holidays
News
Shows

Of course Elton John almost always looks like he is in costume when performing.  For Halloween he and family put on some really cool outfits while performing Crocodile Rock.

Hallowe’en Crocodile Rocking with the F-J Family ---- @eltonjohn #TikTok

A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish) on

Loving the decorations and kids dressed as crocodiles. Elton delivers such a positive vibe especially during this pandemic.  I'm so looking forward him to being back on tour when this virus blows away.  More here

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Elton John
Halloween
Crocodile Rock