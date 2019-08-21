Eighty Percent Of People Who Drown Are Male

Wow, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of people who drown are male. Words from to Dr. Linda Quan, “Men predominate all injuries and they certainly do when it comes drowning. It is more likely that a male will drown than a female and it starts really early, at 1 year old."

One of the reasons, “The number one most frequent site for heroism is water. Men dominated 10 to one in being identified as heroes." Perception is an issue, “They underestimate risk. They think, ‘Oh yeah, I can swim that. I am a good swimmer’ when it actually turns out that they might not be. It’s not in their best interest when they have an over-estimation of their abilities with an under-estimation of their risks." Alcohol is another issue, see more from Today.