Eight Dogs Kill Over 700 Rats For Exterminating Company

Many people think cats are great at getting rid of mice and rats, dogs are actually much better. There is an exterminating company that uses a pack of dogs, "This is what the dogs are bred for. It is in their DNA to hunt. We don’t really have to train them because it’s their instinct to catch and kill rats. All dogs will play fetch but these dogs will go to extreme lengths to catch the rats."

They had a pack of eight dogs kill more than 700 rats, "Some of these rats were almost as big as the dogs, it was incredible to watch. The dogs are incredibly brave and it’s remarkable how many rats they can catch, they just love it."

As horrific as it sounds, this is probably a better way to rid the pests, "When rats are poisoned it is a horrendous death and it can take up to 48 hours. It’s slow and painful. This method is traditional and brings working dogs into good use. At the longest it takes three or four seconds for the Terriers to make the kill." More here.