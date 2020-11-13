Eating Spicy Food Often Can Reduce Mortality Around 25 Percent

Major and intensive research is pretty much confirming eating chillies and tomatoes is very healthy. Around a 25 percent reduction in cancer mortality, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality. Some research even had it higher at close to 40 percent for heart disease. Older research had it around 15 percent.

This involved people who had different types of diets but ate chillies, “An interesting fact is that protection from mortality risk was independent of the type of diet people followed. In other words, someone can follow the healthy Mediterranean diet, someone else can eat less healthily, but for all of them chili pepper has a protective effect.”

Do you like spicy food? Transient receptor potential (TRP) ion channels that detect heat also detect chili & can extend lifespan in nematodes. New study finds people who eat chili 4X a week have 23% less all cause mortality & 40% less heart disease------ https://t.co/0cS5wLDrHI — David Sinclair, PhD (@davidasinclair) December 17, 2019

Wow, I'm a somewhat heavy guy who eats tomatoes like apples, and many times a week pours salsa on foods which they mention specially has a great habit. Maybe that has given me great test results over the years. Time to go back to Wendy's and get some more chili to drink. I also believe in eating grapefruit often. More here.