Drive Thru Testing For Coronavirus COVID-19

Handling the coronavirus COVID-19 with testing is said most important right now. I love the fact that states have created drive-thru testing.

Colorado's first drive-thru coronavirus testing center is now open in Denver!



Testing is free, but you need a doctor’s note, and it’s only open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weds. to Fri.



We need more, but this is a start.



And the site is at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd.

In most cases you must interact with medical faculties to get approved for a test. Henry Ford has recommended using My Chart to get approval without coming in and exposing the illness.

Free Drive thru COVID19 testing in Wilmington-you must have symptoms to get the test. Results in a few days. Hundreds of people showed up.

New York was one of the first states. More here.