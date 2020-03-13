Drive Thru Testing For Coronavirus COVID-19

March 13, 2020
Beau Daniels
Handling the coronavirus COVID-19 with testing is said most important right now.  I love the fact that states have created drive-thru testing. 

In most cases you must interact with medical faculties to get approved for a test.  Henry Ford has recommended using My Chart to get approval without coming in and exposing the illness. 

New York was one of the first states.  More here.

