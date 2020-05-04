Drake Paid $390,000 For A Mattress

Took 600 hours to create.

May 4, 2020
Beau Daniels
Mattress Money

Getty Images/ jmbatt

Categories: 
Entertainment
News
Shows

A good mattress is important, but I never thought it would go to this level. A Swedish company has a mattress that cost $390,000, “In Sweden, sleeping isn’t just about sleeping, it’s about self-care. Your mattress should be the most important piece of furniture in your home. In Sweden, if your couch costs more than your mattress, people won’t understand. We have a completely different attitude to sleeping.”

The mattress is manmade with horse hair, and takes about 600 hours to create.  Drake can afford it. 

They only make about a dozen a year.  More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Drake
Mattress

Recent Podcast Audio
Learning Gizmos Helping Parents Home School Their Kids WOMCFM: On-Demand
Drew Patrick of Michigan Fields "Bringing The Best Of Michigan To Your Doorstep" WOMCFM: On-Demand
Jack Aronson Of Clean Planet Foods Offering $4 Pre-Packaged Gourmet Meals WOMCFM: On-Demand
Dr. Lisa MacLean of Henry Ford Health System WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gleaners Food Bank Double Donation Day WOMCFM: On-Demand
Metro Detroit Nurse Michael Palmer Was Gifted Free RV From Camping World WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes