Drake Paid $390,000 For A Mattress

A good mattress is important, but I never thought it would go to this level. A Swedish company has a mattress that cost $390,000, “In Sweden, sleeping isn’t just about sleeping, it’s about self-care. Your mattress should be the most important piece of furniture in your home. In Sweden, if your couch costs more than your mattress, people won’t understand. We have a completely different attitude to sleeping.”

The mattress is manmade with horse hair, and takes about 600 hours to create. Drake can afford it.

Why does Drake's mattress costs as much as a house? Horsehair, for one. https://t.co/h0Tt4aMg8d — VICE (@VICE) May 2, 2020

They only make about a dozen a year. More here.