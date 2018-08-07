Dog Surfing Championship

I love dogs like most people do. Seeing beach dogs also inspires me at least to take a vacation. Now after discovering the World Dog Surfing Championships, I want to be a beach dog.

World Dog Surfing Championships Goes Down Near San Francisco https://t.co/IA7LkNaObK pic.twitter.com/ARdyhhAp2r — Dan Lopez (@4danlopez) August 7, 2018

These dogs are stoked, and with mohawks, love it! The event also includes a fashion show and benefits animal charities. See video here.