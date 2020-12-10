Dog Rescued From Roof Of Abandoned Flint School

Closed down Flint Central High School.

December 10, 2020
Beau Daniels
Dog roof

Getty Images/IRYNA KAZLOVA

Categories: 
Local News
Shows

Dogs are being rescued in many places.  This one was on the roof of an abandoned school in Flint Town. Seen on the roof of closed down Flint Central High School, the Flint Fire Department came to the rescue. 

A person with Streethearts Animal Rescue initiated the saving of dog that might be a stray.  After the fire department for a couple of hours used their huge ladder it is now at Genesee County Animal Control.  UPI 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Flint dog rescue