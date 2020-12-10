Dog Rescued From Roof Of Abandoned Flint School

Dogs are being rescued in many places. This one was on the roof of an abandoned school in Flint Town. Seen on the roof of closed down Flint Central High School, the Flint Fire Department came to the rescue.

The Streethearts Animal Rescue assisted the Flint Fire Department and Genesee County Animal Control in the rescue.



A person with Streethearts Animal Rescue initiated the saving of dog that might be a stray. After the fire department for a couple of hours used their huge ladder it is now at Genesee County Animal Control. UPI