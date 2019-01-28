Dog Has A Bounty Of $32,000 On Its Head

We've heard of criminals having bounty's on their head. That also gets reversed with corrupt organizations putting bounty's on innocent peoples heads. But now a dog has a bounty of $32,000! The springer spaniel is an amazing dog that sniffs and finds illegal tobacco. The dog named Scamp, has discovered over $7 million in tobacco produced by criminals, “It was believed to be linked to an organized crime group and the relevant authorities were informed.”

The person who walks with the dog is also targeted, “I’ve also had death threats, my windscreen has been smashed and my tires slashed. It’s understandable really, when you’re upsetting some really nasty people.” Fortunately they are taking Scamp out of the area for protection, hopefully the person that handles the dog also. More here.