Dog Found After Being Lost 3 Years

I always worry about losing a dog when traveling on vacation. A man lost his dog while on a business trip. He took the dog with him because he did not want to use a kennel I assume because of the closed in space. He rented a house during the trip, which also worries me while on vacation with my dog. I actually bring security a camera to monitor my dog while out during vacations. The dog escaped the rental and was lost.

Three years later several people contacted the humane society in the town of the business trip because they thought they had spotted a dead dog. The dog was not where it had been seen so the humane society put up a cage with food in the area and found the reported dog alive. After searching on social media they found the owner. It was the dog lost on the business trip. The dog was eating garbage and drinking water at a car wash.

Careful when you travel with your dog, many owners lose them while on trips. UPI