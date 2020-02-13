Dog Brings Home Lost Bear Cub
The dog apparently carried the very young cub gently by mouth.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reported that a lost bear cub was brought to a families home by their pet dog. The dog apparently carried the very young cub gently by mouth.
On February 6, an infant male Black Bear cub (patient #20-0084) was admitted to the Wildlife Center. The cub was found the evening before in Washington County when a family dog brought home the tiny cub. The homeowners were unsure where the cub came from, so they called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF). A biologist transported the cub to the Center. . . . To read more about this patient, visit the link in our bio!
A wildlife biologist picked up the healthy bear cub, and used a tracking collar system to connect the baby with another bear out in the wild that recently gave birth, "The mothering instinct is just very strong in most animals. Generally, most females will take the young back, even after it has been handled by humans." UPI