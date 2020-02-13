Dog Brings Home Lost Bear Cub

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reported that a lost bear cub was brought to a families home by their pet dog. The dog apparently carried the very young cub gently by mouth.

A wildlife biologist picked up the healthy bear cub, and used a tracking collar system to connect the baby with another bear out in the wild that recently gave birth, "The mothering instinct is just very strong in most animals. Generally, most females will take the young back, even after it has been handled by humans." UPI