Doctor Tests Several Types Of Masks

I have several types of masks including KN-95, it is close to the N-95 mask that I actually found in my garage which was purchased several years ago just for yard work, and also have several of the blue masks that look like surgical masks. I have wondered if they affect my oxygen levels because I seem to warm up while wearing them for several minutes.

A test for many that feel uncomfortable wearing masks was conducted by a doctor. The results show no difference in oxygen levels when wearing masks, and not wearing masks.

This post—from a South Carolina pediatrician—is for people who fly into a rage over rules requiring masks be worn in public and insist they have a medical condition that makes wearing a mask unhealthy or dangerous because it will significantly reduce their blood oxygen level: pic.twitter.com/F0LVmsuUCJ — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) June 24, 2020

But I also have concern about inhaling the same air I exhaled, take a look at this.

This is medically, the bodies response to wearing a mask continually. It "will" make you sick. pic.twitter.com/wWNTNJfjTX — Susan❤ UnitedWeStand ⭐⭐⭐ (@GaetaSusan) June 24, 2020

Surgeons wear mask for hours and have no issues. I don't have much confidence in homemade fabric masks. I always wear a mask when out in public places to shop. Judge for yourself.