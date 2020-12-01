Doctor Has Worked 256 Non-Stop Days With Covid Patients

I'm very proud of my daughter who is a nurse that volunteered to work with Covid patients so that her co-worker's with families can have less worries about bringing home the virus.

Then I see the story about a Doctor who has worked non-stop for 256 days with patients battling the virus. Dr. Joseph Varon shows his love and compassion, "As I'm going inside my Covid unit I see that this elderly patient is out of his bed and trying to get out of the room and he's crying. So, I get close to him and I tell him 'why are you crying' and the man says, 'I want to be with my wife'. So, I just grab him, I hold him, I did not know that I was being photographed at that time."

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the #COVID19 intensive care unit during #Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center in #Houston #Texas --: Go Nakamura pic.twitter.com/h2Vk18cKUp — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) November 27, 2020

Dr. Varon also speaks about isolation, "It's very difficult. You can imagine. You are inside a room where people come in in 'spacesuits' and you have no communication with anybody else, only by phone if you're lucky. I mean it's very difficult and when you are an elderly individual it's even more difficult because you feel that you are alone. You feel isolated."

Another Superhero! CNN