Distressed Old Looking New Sneakers Cost Over $500

Many of us love clothes that look old, distressed, and almost worn out. The demand for that look with worn history is so much in demand you will see more and more distressed looking new clothes for sell, and the price isn't always cheap. Check out Nordstrom's new sneakers that cost over $500 called "Superstar Taped Sneaker."

Here is the amazing "Superstar Taped Sneaker" -- pic.twitter.com/OrwYB9ZYaz — Bret Lund (@BretSLund) September 20, 2018

Reaction has been mixed, Nordstrom responded, "We're always looking to bring in new, different, and unique products. We realize taste is subjective and not every customer will like every product we carry." UPI