Disney Has Created Face Masks

They are donating a million of those to families in need, and also donating one million dollars from those sold to charity.

April 30, 2020
Beau Daniels
Disney has done a lot during this pandemic.  Now they have created face masks, “We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting. Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.” 

They are donating a million of those to families in need, and also donating one million dollars from those sold to charity, “Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve. Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”  Link to Disney.

