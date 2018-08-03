Detroit's best iconic restaurants

There's a reason restaurants in Detroit become iconic. Of course being in business for many years is because of loyalty created by quality. Here are some of the best old school Detroit restaurants.

A few of my favorites. Rattlesnake Club Restaurant near Chene Park is great for dinner and a concert.

Just had a great birthday dinner for my sister at The Rattlesnake Club restaurant! pic.twitter.com/aIcVy8GXlC — Adam Schade (@IAmAdamSchade) October 26, 2013

Also Green Dot Stables on West Lafayette is tops on my list.

Thanks to Amelia Kanan! Scene In Detroit: Green Dot Stables Is Off And Running « CBS Detroit http://t.co/Op4hvzJT via @CBSDetroit — Green Dot Stables (@GreenDotStables) May 10, 2012

