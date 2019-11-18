Detroit's Best Dive Bars

Many local, small, hole in the wall dive bars, have tradition. Because many clients who created memories at these bar during their youth still go to them, the bars continue to operate even thought they look run down from the outside. Thrill List gave props to these local establishments that still survive with cheap prices.

One very cool bar that dates back to the 70's, and on water is Marshall's Bar on the East Side.

Taking over the family biz - brother/sister duo took over Marshall's Bar increased revenue by 300%+ #retail #detroit pic.twitter.com/tu2J6TwymA — TechTown Detroit (@techtowndetroit) July 8, 2013

LJ's Lounge is another great escape in Corktown with cheap beer, and even jello shots.

LJ's Lounge http://t.co/sRlvzzRwFP #Detroit This spot has a vending machine, a fish tank with no fish, and pic.twitter.com/sHn5R2JM2f — DineHere.us (@dine_here) July 29, 2014

Considered one of, if not the oldest is Jacoby's Bar in Bricktown.

