Detroit's Best Dive Bars

Many memories created at these establishments.

November 18, 2019
Beau Daniels

Detroit News
Entertainment
News

Many local, small, hole in the wall dive bars, have tradition.  Because many clients who created memories at these bar during their youth still go to them, the bars continue to operate even thought they look run down from the outside.  Thrill List gave props to these local establishments that still survive with cheap prices.

One very cool bar that dates back to the 70's, and on water is Marshall's Bar on the East Side.

LJ's Lounge is another great escape in Corktown with cheap beer, and even jello shots.

Considered one of, if not the oldest is Jacoby's Bar in Bricktown.

Take a look at many other old, and very established dive bars here

